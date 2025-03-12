Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,065 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in APA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,414,000 after buying an additional 4,293,932 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,270 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of APA by 3,450.8% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,115,000 after purchasing an additional 958,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,500,000 after purchasing an additional 929,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in APA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,540,000 after purchasing an additional 894,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $100,026.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,292.08. The trade was a 54.58 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 3.26. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $36.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

