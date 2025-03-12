Atria Investments Inc Purchases 1,119 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,454,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,685,000 after buying an additional 566,772 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4,323.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 228,679 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $7,729,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 276,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 181,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 383,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $36.31 and a 12-month high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.90.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

