Atria Investments Inc Raises Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Infosys by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

