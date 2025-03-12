Atria Investments Inc Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,982,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 247,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 14,839 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSMO opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

