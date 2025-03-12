Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,600.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,442,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after buying an additional 1,357,425 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,677,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,294,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 327,880 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,269,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,684 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.1 %

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $35.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.67.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $126.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CTO Souvik Das sold 76,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $2,310,699.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 68,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,883.14. This trade represents a 52.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 218,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $6,575,918.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,351.16. This trade represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 594,510 shares of company stock valued at $17,418,271 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

