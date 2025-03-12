Atria Investments Inc Raises Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $392,869.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,180.85. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

