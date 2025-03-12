Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Schneider National by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schneider National by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schneider National by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,346.64. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

