Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 342.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE TECK opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $55.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0879 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TECK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.