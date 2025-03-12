Atria Investments Inc Sells 10,898 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 670.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.08.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

