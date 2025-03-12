Atria Investments Inc Sells 11,848 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Atria Investments Inc cut its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,817 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,848 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in UBS Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

