Atria Investments Inc Sells 1,814 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $70.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

