Atria Investments Inc Sells 238 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 1,428.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 211,934 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,308,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,951,000 after purchasing an additional 140,952 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 17.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,611,923.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,021 shares of company stock worth $383,041 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.29. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $66.07 and a fifty-two week high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

TransUnion announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

