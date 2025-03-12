Atria Investments Inc Sells 386 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4,413.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 383,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 374,952 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,732,000 after buying an additional 156,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in Omnicom Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 495,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,634,000 after buying an additional 156,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.57 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average of $94.13.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

