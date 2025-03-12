Atria Investments Inc Sells 4,526 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 171.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 206.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,950 shares of company stock worth $2,817,160 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $68.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.36%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

