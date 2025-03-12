Atria Investments Inc Sells 48,733 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,257 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 48,733 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

