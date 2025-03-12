Atria Investments Inc Sells 6,205 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BOND. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 13,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 12,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $92.03 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.14.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

See Also

