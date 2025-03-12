Atria Investments Inc Sells 9,243 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 60.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,025,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after buying an additional 238,064 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its position in Ryan Specialty by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 168,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,641,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,994,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $75.97. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 99.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,942. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock valued at $20,907,793. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

