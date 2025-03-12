Atria Investments Inc Takes $1.39 Million Position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG)

Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000. Atria Investments Inc owned 26.74% of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFLG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $837,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $560,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 15,498 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AFLG opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

The First Trust Active Factor Large Cap ETF (AFLG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of factor-focused US large-cap companies seeking capital appreciation. AFLG was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

