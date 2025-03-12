Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,504,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $607,335,000 after buying an additional 376,665 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Autoliv by 8.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,567,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $239,707,000 after acquiring an additional 205,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 987,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,221,000 after purchasing an additional 95,888 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 21.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 910,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,008,000 after purchasing an additional 159,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $93.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.51 and a 1 year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.21. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALV. Daiwa America raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $127,391.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,013.86. The trade was a 17.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock worth $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

