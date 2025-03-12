BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Collier Financial acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $259.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $641.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

