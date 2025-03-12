British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 49.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.6% during the third quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 46.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 10,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

Shares of BTI opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

