Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:BURL opened at $235.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.64 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $135,944.75. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,253,808. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $334.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.20.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

