Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 4,619 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.7% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 61,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. This trade represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $108.76 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.69.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

