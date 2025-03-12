Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc cut its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $378.71 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.00 and a 12 month high of $445.17. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.61.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $403.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.18.

In other news, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,761.11. This represents a 16.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.76 per share, for a total transaction of $198,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,765.72. The trade was a 19.25 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

