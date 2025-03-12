Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 71,670 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,133,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,670 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $65,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 184.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,085,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 436.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 215,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 262,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 65.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

