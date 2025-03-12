Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $66.88 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,932,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,250 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $66,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kyndryl

In other Kyndryl news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Read Our Latest Report on KD

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.35, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day moving average of $31.41. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.