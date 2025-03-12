Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,408,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,592 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $73,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get OneMain alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 0.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in OneMain by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.36.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares in the company, valued at $887,960.79. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OneMain Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $45.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.88. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.11%.

About OneMain

(Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.