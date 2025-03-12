Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Cimpress worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 5.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 15.1% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPR stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.22. Cimpress plc has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $104.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.94.

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Cimpress



Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

