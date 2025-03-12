Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Confluent alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 72.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,083,000 after buying an additional 4,486,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,180,000 after acquiring an additional 107,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 7.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,706,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,167,000 after purchasing an additional 184,865 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 46.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,224,000 after purchasing an additional 802,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Confluent by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,355,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,860,000 after purchasing an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $6,826,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,285,047.68. This trade represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,849,490.79. This represents a 11.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,248,478 shares of company stock valued at $40,003,844 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. Equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.