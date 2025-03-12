DA Davidson Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $120.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $114.17 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -179.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

