DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in DocuSign by 12.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. UBS Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.91.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.02.

In other DocuSign news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $1,446,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $7,176,952.64. This trade represents a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $9,665,394 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

