DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,780,000 after buying an additional 31,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $132.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.06 and a 1-year high of $136.28.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.27%. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares in the company, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.