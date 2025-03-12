DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.
DXP Enterprises Price Performance
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.49. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $470.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.
DXP Enterprises Company Profile
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
