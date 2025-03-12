Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter worth about $43,262,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,559,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Envista by 375.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,497,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,450 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,971,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,480,000 after acquiring an additional 830,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,965,000.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. New Street Research set a $19.00 target price on Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

NYSE:NVST opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

