Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 150,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at $923,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 129,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,106.67. This represents a 26.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Fenster sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $384,800.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,634.42. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.48 and a 1 year high of $78.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.51.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

