Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,863,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,727,000 after buying an additional 239,789 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 638,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,523,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.32 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,944.56. The trade was a 0.22 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:FSS opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $76.85 and a one year high of $102.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 15.95%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

