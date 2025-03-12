First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.31% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $428.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $49.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

