Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.63.
Franco-Nevada Price Performance
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $52,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.
Featured Articles
