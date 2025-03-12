Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

FYBR stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $21.31 and a one year high of $39.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FYBR. Raymond James downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,755,593.23. This trade represents a 31.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

