Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,909 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.77. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

