GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,066 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in GSK by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,008,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,576,930 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,425,000 after buying an additional 870,449 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 30.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,542,143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,803,000 after acquiring an additional 833,080 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,366,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in GSK by 107.3% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 965,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,483,000 after acquiring an additional 500,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10. GSK plc has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.3932 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.74%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

