Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after acquiring an additional 306,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hologic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,957,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 27.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hologic by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOLX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $62.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.70 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

