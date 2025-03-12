Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BSCW opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
