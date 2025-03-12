Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,347,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 766,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 305,990 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 86,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

