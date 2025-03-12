iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Decreased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $108.40 and a 52 week high of $134.50.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.408 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.