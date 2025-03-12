iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGM. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 796.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $108.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

