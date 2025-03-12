Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 2,971 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,934 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter worth $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 114.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $77,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp Price Performance

TBBK stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.59. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $65.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

