JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,400,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 5.3% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $575,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,648 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 57,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth about $1,729,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 24,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

