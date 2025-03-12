JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 3.7% of Athena Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Onefund LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 85,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,460,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.3 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $229.26 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.78. The firm has a market cap of $641.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.