KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KE were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 411.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 334,500.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in KE by 5,089.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 39.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

